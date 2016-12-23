68K low­-cost houses for urban poor in Indore by ’22

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has drawn up plans to resettle urban poor into 68,126 pucca constructions by 2022 under the Prime Minister’s ambitious “Housing for All” scheme.

The corporation is going to undertake the project in four phases, said IMC commissioner Manish Singh.

In the first two phases, the civic body targets to rehabilitate 22,944 households from 50 slum colonies in the city by the end of 2018, while in the third phase, the Municipal Corporation will construct 20,182 low cost housing units and shift 101 tenable and 84 untenable slums, he said .

Indore, at present has 646 slum settlements with more than 1, 82,000 households living in them, and more than 75,000 urban poor living in rented accommodations. Out of 1.82 lakh slum households, 41,638 households and 20,862 families will be benefitted in the beneficiary led housing and credit-linked subsidy schemes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In the fourth phase, the IMC plans to construct 25,000 low cost housing units for urban poor, remaining 50,379 families will be benefitted through EWS/LIG policy, IDA and MP housing board schemes, he said.

Work on first and second phases will start from January next year and the projects are expected to be completed in 18 and 24 months respectively, said IMC’s building officer DR Lodhi.

A household with annual income less than Rs 3 lakh is eligible to avail benefit under beneficiary led housing scheme, where the centre and state government will provide a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to construct their own house.

Similarly, under the credit-linked subsidy scheme, a beneficiary with annual income less than Rs 6 lakh can avail loan amount upto Rs 6 lakh at a nominal interest rate of 6.5%.

Construction of each low cost house will cost more than Rs 7.5 lakh and the beneficiary only has to contribute Rs 2 lakh. The Centre and the state government will contribute Rs 1.5 lakh each and the remaining amount will be allotted through cross subsidisation by selling low income group, middle income group and commercial units, Singh said.

Unlike the low cost housings constructed under Indira Awas Yojana and other schemes earlier, the new housing projects will have lifts, underground sewerage system, cement concrete roads and many other facilities, he said.

Most of the low cost housing projects are coming up in Bhuri Tekri, Bada Bangarda, Niranjanpur, Musakhedi, Nipania, Rau, Nayta Mundla and Devguradia neighbourhoods of the city. In-situ slum redevelopment will take place in Lodha Colony and Sethi Nagar.

---eom---