ABVP convention: Students share their experiences

Thousands of students from all across the country from different walks of life are participating in the four-day long National Conference of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad in Indore.

More than 10,000 students, including 2,200 girl students from across the states shared their thoughts about issues ranging from the education system in the country, to the culture, tradition in the country.

Hindustan Times spoke to a cross-section of students about their experience of the journey to Indore and their impression of the meet.

Atul Sharma, 24, a law student from Himachal Pradesh says, “It has been a very good experience as we had the chance to a major part of central India during out train journey to Indore.”

“This is the first time I have come to Indore and I am very pleased with the people here. We eat poha and sev for breakfast, which I find very tasty,” he says

Bishant Bhattrai, a bachelor of technology student from Sikkim, shares his experience and says “The weather of central India is very different.

“We from Sikkim are not use to the heat but overall the journey was good and we enjoyed the train travel as it traversed though a major part of the country.”

Most students say they were overwhelmed to see people from different cast, creed, culture and convictions coming together on one platform and sharing their cultures.

“It feels good when you came to a conference where people from different regions share a single platform, eat together, learn together and stand united for social development,” said Yanga Dui, 18, a first year Bachelor of Science student from Arunachal Pradesh.

“My journey was excellent, it was first time I am coming to central India and it took us two days to reach Indore. It is a rare occasion when such a large number of students came at one place from different universities for common cause,” opined Tarundev Singh Chib, 20, an engineering student from Jammu and Kashmir

“We are not used to the plains as we have hills in Darjeeling. It is an amazing experience for us. The strength I have witnessed here has strengthened my dedication toward the ABVP. This convocation is the best example of unity in diversity,” expressed Rabgay Rai, 21, a Bachelor of Arts student from Darjeeling.