ABVP leaders assault journos for not showing media pass

The third day of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) national conference in Indore, aiming at listing objectives of the organistation throughout the year, witnessed chaos both at the conference venue and a rally from GACC to Navlakha square on Monday.

Indiscipline by ABVP workers invited criticism both at the venue and at major traffic intersections in the city.

While chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leaving the programme at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), people started quarreling for a chance to click selfies with the CM outside the auditorium. Meanwhile, sources said ABVP leaders led by Sunny Soni and Shyam Meena got into an argument after media persons failed to show entry passes to the event, as demanded by the two ABVP leaders.

ABVP delegates who came from other states taste Indore’s famous snacks. (Arun Mondhe/HT)

Thereafter, Soni and his supporters allegedly punched two journalists, leaving them seriously injured. Later, ABVP expelled both Soni and Meena.

ABVP organising secretary (central zone) Prafulla Akant confirmed expulsion of Meena and Soni. However, sources claimed that the duo is still with the outfit as no formal letter has been issued in this concern so far.

Traffic goes haywire during rally

Traffic at all major intersections including Bhanwarkua, tower square, Agrasen square and Navlakha square in Indore went haywire during ABVP rally from Government Arts and Commerce College (GACC) venue to Navlakha. Large number of vehicles were stranded for an hour until the culmination of the rally.

Traffic went haywire during ABVP rally at Bhanwarkua Square in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

Worsening the situation, scores of ABVP workers and leaders blocked traffic intersections and got into scuffles with commuters, throwing traffic out of gear.