ABVP meet: Books on Modi, nationalism sell like hot cakes after ‘Wings of Fire’

Agni Ki Udaan — the Hindi transcript of former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s autobiography ‘Wings Of Fire’ — sold like hot cakes, followed by books on and by BJP giants at Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) 62nd national conference in Indore.

Books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as ‘Commonman Narendra Modi’,’Namo Vani’ and ‘Modi Management’ were second on demand after ‘Agni Ki Udaan’.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a four-day national conference here at Government Arts and Commerce College, which was attended by over 10,000 students from across the country.

Apart from books on the PM, the stall also had collection of books on and by BJP bigwigs and revolutionaries. (Arun Mondhe / HT photo)

In the four-day conference, the students were given lectures of nationalism, benefits of demonetisation, cashless economy and Islamic banking among many others.

Prabhat Prakashan—a publication company—has put up a stall named ‘Rashtrwad Ki Pramukh Kitabein’ at the conference grounds. “We are invited by ABVP to put up a book stall on the theme of nationalism,” said stall proprietor Surendra Singh.

Apart from books on the PM, the stall also had collection of books on and by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwigs Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, spiritual leader Swamy Vivekananad and revolutionaries like Veer Savarkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

ABVP members clicking selfie with Bharat Mata photo on backdrop on concluding day of national conference in Indore on Tuesday. (Arun Mondhe / HT photo)

“All copies of Kalam saab’s ‘Agni Ki Udaan’ were sold out. Thereafter, students preferred to buy ‘Commonman Narendra Modi’. Students want to know the ideals of our leaders, their vision about nationalism and our country. We had collections of Narendra Modi books even before he had become the Prime Minister. But his books are on great demand now,” said Singh.

Not surprisingly, books by Congress leaders, barring Mahatma Gandhi, were missing from the stall.

“I had recently joined the ABVP and so, it is important for me to know about their visions and ideas about nationalism,” said Rabgay Rai, a student from Darjeeling, who came to Indore to attend the conference.

ABVP members leaving the conference ground. (Arun Mondhe / HT photo)

Singh said they publish books on several subjects, but this stall was specifically kept for books on nationalism, keeping ABVP’s conference in mind. There was a separate stall dedicated for collection of books on Swamy Vivekananda at the conference ground.

Collector looks into traffic jam during ABVP rally

The district administration on Tuesday launched a probe into Monday’s massive traffic jam on city roads allegedly triggered by the ABVP rally.

The ABVP on Monday took out the rally from Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhawar Kuan to Nav Lakha Square, allegedly causing inconvenience to commuters. Massive traffic jams were reported from the city’s four major intersections -- Bhanwarkua, Tower square, Agrasen Square and Navlakha Square.

The Indore district administration asked additional district magistrate Ajay Dev Sharma to probe the matter. HT failed to contact Sharma despite many attempts.

Earlier, Indore district collector P Narhari told the media that the probe would find what caused traffic jams as the administration has given permission for the rally.

Meanwhile, the four-day national conference of the ABVP concluded on Tuesday with issuing a declaration. The conference, organised to discuss future objectives of the group, was marred by chaos both at the venue and the rally.