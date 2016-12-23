BJP meet ends in Indore with eyes on 2018 state polls

The four-day training of the BJP state office bearers concluded in Indore on Thursday with a message that the party needs to work hard to win the 2018 assembly election.

“This is our prime goal and each one of us has a role to play and contribution to make towards this goal,” BJP state unit president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan said in his concluding speech. He drew anecdotes from past on how shortcomings of the party resulted in electoral losses in some bypolls.

Other speakers insisted on better coordination between the party and the state government.

The training session began in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. About 150 BJP members took part in training which was organised with a view to motivate them for the assembly poll.

BJP national general secretaries Kailash Vijayvargiya and Ram Madhav; national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal and senior leader Vinay Sahastrabuddhe were among others who addressed 16 training sessions. Lok Sabha speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan was also present.

Those participated in the training included BJP state unit executive members, morcha presidents, MPs, ex-MPs, mayors, chairmen of different government corporations, boards, state conveners of BJP cells.