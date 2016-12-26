Carols, cakes, candles: Indore savours Yuletide spirit with all enthusiasm

All decked up in red, white and green colours, Indore celebrated the festival of Christmas on Sunday with lots of zest and zeal. People gathered at different churches on late Saturday night for the midnight mass followed by exchange of greetings.

Children celebrating Christmas in Mhow. (HT photo)

Bishop Chako said that celebrations began from 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Devotees pray during the morning mass held at a church on the day of Christmas in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/ HT photo)

“We began by singing Christmas carols and hymns to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. At 11pm, we started with the Holy Mass that went up to till 1:00 am. Thereafter, it was time for the distribution of cakes among the devotees and wishing each other,” said the bishop.

The Christmas morning, like every year, witnessed morning masses both in Hindi and English. Post the mass, churches across the city were opened for visitors, especially the youngsters who came in huge numbers to offer their prayers and light candles.

A couple greet their little one after the morning mass on the day of Christmas in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/ HT photo)

To mark the festivities, malls, shops, hotels and bakeries were also decorated with lights and Christmas trees. Cakes, pastries and other festival delicacies were prepared at homes and eating joints.

Churches were decorated with lights, balloons and other Christmas decorative stuff to prevail the Yule spirit. Illuminated Saint Joseph Church in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

Children were seen buying Santa hats and caps as well as meeting and clicking pictures with Santa Clauses that were spotted at various locations across the city. In addition, several Christmas eve family get-togethers and parties were also organized.