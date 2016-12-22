Ensure maximum reach of welfare schemes: Indore collector

Indore collector P Narahari on Wednesday directed all district and municipal officials to work towards bringing maximum number of beneficiaries into the fold of welfare schemes run by Central and state governments.

“There are over 35 public welfare schemes through which different sections of society, mostly marginal and low income groups, can be benefitted. However, due to lack of awareness among masses, we are not being able to extend benefits of all these schemes to people,” Narahari said.

Keeping this aspect in mind, the state government’s urban administration and development department (UADD) has started Nagar Uday Abhiyaan, under which the officials and staff will educate masses about government welfare schemes, identify beneficiaries and enrol them into the program, he said.

To reach out to maximum number of people through this mission, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is organising awareness camps in three phases in each ward. IMC has organised a training session of municipal staff to educate them about various welfare programs at Devi Ahilya Viswavidhyalaya university’s auditorium on Wednesday.

“During these three phases, we should try to reach maximum number of marginal households and enrol them in government welfare programs,” said municipal commissioner Manish Singh.

“The program’s implementation will be strictly monitored. Based on penetration of different schemes in different wards, the municipal wards will be categorised under excellent, moderate and ordinary sections,” Singh said, adding that the local corporators will help municipal staff in organising meetings at ward levels.

There are a host of government welfare schemes that are aimed at benefitting marginal and poor families right from the time of birth to death, said Nikhil Kulmi, an IMC official. “Every marginal family (below poverty line) can avail benefits of multiple programs. It is our duty to identify them and extend them the benefits of such schemes,” Kulmi told municipal staff attending the training session.