From Jan, ‘smart’ tracks to test your driving skills at Indore RTO

The Indore regional transport authorities will set up an automated digital driving test track that will start functioning from the first week of January, an official said on Wednesday.

Inspired by the testing track in Punjab, the Indore RTO is also ready with its new track that has been digitized to test the driving skills for new license applicants, said MP Singh, Indore regional transport officer (RTO).

A team of road transport officials, including RTO MP Singh, inspector Rajendra Singh, ARTO Archana Mishra and Nisha Chauhan visited Punjab to study the track. The department has given the work to construct to city-based Smart Chip Company.

The smart track in the shape of number eight, will have two cameras installed and separate tracks for two-wheelers and four-wheelers driving tests.

The highlight of the smart track is that it will automatically track mistakes being made by an applicant while taking the driving test, said RTO Singh.

“If an applicant makes a total of four mistakes, he will still be issued the license but in case of the fifth mistake, the system will mark the applicant as ‘failed’,” he said.

Singh further said that tests for two-wheelers will be comparatively easier than of four-wheelers.

“In the driving test for four-wheelers, the applicant will be asked to drive in reverse gear and park the car parallel. While reversing the vehicle, if the applicant touches the outline of the track, he will be considered as failed,” he said.

The system has been made in such a way that the identity of the driver will be recorded in the system, with no room for any loopholes, Singh said.

“Usually people tend to send somebody else for the driving test but with the new system, this will not be possible.

“The picture of the applicant will be captured by the camera before taking the test and all his details will be made available with the help of his learning license number, application number or date of birth.”