Indore bids tearful adieu to DPS students killed in bus accident; 3 donate organs

Hundreds of people gathered at the Pipliyapala crematorium in Indore city on Saturday morning and bid a tearful adieu to the four DPS students who died in a bus-truck collision on Friday.

As a mark of respect, all the CBSE schools of Indore remained closed and the main markets too did not open for the first half of the day.

The tragedy-struck city also hailed the parents of three students who donated their children’s organs.

Shruti Ludhyanvi of class 1, Harmit Kaur of class 3, Swastik Pandya of class 6 and Kruti Agrawal of class 8 and bus driver Rahul Yadav (35) were killed when the school bus rammed into a truck at the Bicholi Hapsi bridge on Indore bypass road.

The parents of Swastik, Shruti and Kruti have donated their cornea and skin, according to officials of Indore Society for Organ Donation.

The bus driver who also died in the accident was cremated at his village in Kanadia.

#MadhyaPradesh: 5 school children and bus driver killed after a school bus collided with a truck on Indore's Kanadia Road. pic.twitter.com/Q7k8WQ4GoX — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

There were 16 students in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, and according to preliminary reports, the speed governor of the bus had been tampered with.

It is mandatory for all school buses to have speed governors to avoid over-speeding.

District collector Nishant Warwade said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“The responsibility of schools in such cases would be fixed to ensure children’s safety in the future. The government has issued guidelines for schools after a school bus accident in Bhopal. We will fix the responsibility on schools to ensure the safety of children,” Warwade said.

State home minister Bhupendra Singh had directed that report on the cause behind the accident be submitted within 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Singh ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Chouhan expressed condolences on Twitter saying, “I pray to God for the peace of the innocent children who lost their lives in the road accident in Indore and strength to their families.”

