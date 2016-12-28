Indore: Court complex construction plan lands in trouble as college claims title

The Madhya Pradesh government’s plan to construct a district court complex in Indore has again run into rough weather with scientists, research scholars, students, college alumni and social activists objecting to the proposed transfer of agriculture land.

There is a new twist in the controversy over the proposed transfer of a 20-acre land of the agriculture college in Indore to the district administration for building the modern court complex.

While the district administration has stated that the land belongs to nazul and is therefore the government’s property, the college management has denied the claim.

Dean of the Indore Agriculture College Dr. Mridula Billore has written to the tehsildar to make appropriate corrections in the land record to show that it belongs to the agriculture college.

“There was no mention of nazul land prior to July 2016, but the same has been added afterwards. We have all the documents to prove that the land belongs to the agriculture college,” she told Hindustan Times.

The college alumni association has also upped the ante and applied for permission to hold a dharna at the college gate.

“Our contention is that when the government acquired the 14-acre of agriculture college land for building the bypass road, it paid appropriate compensation. The government does not pay compensation when it takes back nazul land,” said Vijay Oswal, treasurer of the college alumni association.

“The land did not figure in the 2011-12 list of nazul land released by the administration but it now figures in the 2015-16 list,” he told HT.

Earlier, the construction of the court complex next to the Pipliyahana Lake, faced opposition from environmental activists and city residents, forcing the state government to rollback its decision.

The Agriculture College, situated on Pipliyahana Road was established in 1924 and was known as the Institute of Plant Industry. The British developed the “Indore method of composting” at the institute, which is accepted as an ideal system of preparing organic manure the world over.

President of alumni association Akhilesh Saraf said that on one hand the state government talks about agriculture being its top priority, but at the same time this proposal to acquire 20-acre of land reserved for research purpose can destroy an agriculture research institute.