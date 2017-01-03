Indore: Doctor faces probe for wrong report on minor’s rape, murder

A departmental inquiry was ordered against Dr Anubha Shrivastava, health officer at Indore district hospital for giving a wrong report in a medico-legal case pertaining to murder and rape of a 10-year-old on June 30, 2013.

As per the orders issued from the office of Umakant Pandey, additional director complaints, Health department, Dr Shrivastava has been asked to furnish all the details of the case including testimonies of the witnesses, which led her to say that the case was not of rape.

The case, though an old one, had hit the headlines owing to the gruesome nature of the incident. It was reported on July 1, 2013 that a goon-turned-property dealer, with the help of his girlfriend, had locked and raped the minor for a week in his flat in Aerodrome area of the city.

The police had then sent the minor’s body for postmortem to district hospital, where health officer Dr Shrivastava had written a report that mentioned “no definite opinion can be given about recent sexual intercourse. Patient is referred to MYH for X-ray for confirmation of age”.

However, when the body was taken to MY hospital, doctors confirmed the rape. A notice was therefore sent by the human rights commission in this regard.

“We have seen the orders and a probe will accordingly begin. Dr Shrivastava has been asked to answer to certain set of questions to which if she fails to give convincing replies, we will follow the points mentioned in the order,” said Dr HS Nayak, chief medical health officer.

Meanwhile, Dr Shrivastava was also in news a month ago for a departmental inquiry which was set up regarding her negligence in the case where an infant died at district hospital. This case caught attention as it was reported that the body was surrounded by ants. The case at present is being heard by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court.