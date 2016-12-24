Indore: Govt Arts & Commerce College all decked up to host ABVP national meet

The 62nd national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), scheduled to begin from Saturday, has plunged the Government Arts and Commerce College and its adjoining area into a festive mood.

Colourful paintings adorn the compound walls, while the nooks and corners are illuminated. The road — which connects the Agra Bombay Road to the rear portion of the university teaching department campus and are usually in a pathetic condition and not secure for girls to travel even during day time as it is deserted, are looking paved and clean, thanks to the conference.

A painter painting the wall of Governments Arts and Commerce College. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

The national conference is an annual programme which provides the vision and mission for the working of ABVP in the coming year. On Saturday, the four-day conference will be inaugurated by defence minister Manohar Parrikar and veteran dancer and Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh here at the campus.

The organising committee expects that over 10,000 students, including 2,200 girls, from every part of the country, will participate in the four-day event.

School students practising Vande Matram song for the 4-day ABVP meet. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Prafulla Akant, central zone organising secretary and All India tribal students and medical students incharge said over 10,000 students from across 36 states, including seven union territories will participate in the programme as the representative of other students there.

Unlike earlier times, the ABVP will emphasise more on social media in order to reach college students in the country. “We are changing with the technology and time,” said Akant.

ABVP activists arriving at GACC for the ABVP meet. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

After being contacted, Shreerang Kulkarni, head, national media and public relation, ABVP said, “Today every student has a smartphone and they are active on the social media and we are going to connect each and every ABVP worker and student across the country through different social media platforms available with us.”

According to information, currently ABVP has over three million active members across the country.

A Rawjada like replica and Ahilya statue is established at the Governments Arts and Commerce College. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

Kulkarni said that at the venue, they will set up a media centre equipped will required resources to put each and every activities on the social media. Team of 30 volunteers will keep a tab on different platforms, including Facebook (FB), Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Live streaming and Snapchat.

“We have 1.95 lakh followers on ABVP national official FB page, over 20,000 followers on Twitter page and more than 11,000 on YouTube,” Kulkarni added.