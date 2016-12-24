Indore: Man thrashed for seeking info on monks with beacon, hooter mounted vehicles

A social worker, who sought information seeking how many monks of different faiths in the state got beacon and hooter mounted vehicles, was roughed up by four persons in Indore on Friday.

The victim, identified as Shubham Lokhande, 28, resident of Subhash Nagar in Indore, runs a mineral water supply business.

Lokhande said that he had been launching a campaign against beacon and hooter mounted vehicles being allotted to people who do not deserve them. On December 8, he had filed a Right To Information (RTI) query seeking information on how many monks belonging to different faiths, were allotted the facility. He has not yet received a reply regarding this.

Meanwhile, in his complaint lodged with Pardeshipura sub-inspector Mohammad Ansarul Khan, Lokhande said that he was on his way to supply mineral water in 56 Dukan on Friday, when four unidentified persons intercepted him between Malwa Mill and Subhash Nagar.

Lokhande said the four assailants started beating him up. During the assail, the men told him they were ardent followers of Radhe Radhe Baba, a holy man in Indore city, and that Lokhande’s RTI query against the Baba has hurt their sentiments, and hence the punishment.

Police have registered a non-cognizable offence information report under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, Radhe Radhe Baba denied any connection with the men. “I don’t know any of the five men involved in the case. Nor do I know why the man was thrashed. I will ask police to investigate the matter thoroughly and put behind bars all the four men who took my name,” Baba said, adding that he never put beacon and hooter on his vehicle and that the government should reply to Lokhande’s RTI so that this would be clarified.