Indore school bus accident: DPS official among 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the Delhi Public School (DPS) bus accident, which claimed the lives of four children and its driver.

Senior Indore police officials said they arrested DPS transport manager Chaitanya Kumawat, Suvidha Auto Gas director Neeraj Agnihotri and employee Jalaj Meshram.

Suvidha Auto is the company that had supplied and fitted the speed governor in the ill-fated bus.

Police also sealed two offices of Suvidha Auto Gas and seized some documents from the transport office of the school late in the night.

Four children and the driver of the bus died after it hit a truck on Indore bypass road on Friday afternoon.

An inquiry ordered by the Madhya Pradesh government found that the bus was travelling at around 80 km per hour, which would not have been possible had the speed governor — which is mandatory in school buses — been functioning.

The report held the school management accountable for the accident as they did nothing despite being informed of a technical problem in the bus.

The four children — Shruti Ludhyanvi of class 1, Harmit Kaur of class 3, Swastik Pandya of class 6 and Kruti Agrawal of class 8 — were cremated at Indore on Saturday while the driver’s last rites were held at his village in Kanadia.

The parents of three of the children — Swastik, Shruti and Kruti — donated their cornea and skin, according to officials of Indore Society for Organ Donation.