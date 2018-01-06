Indore school bus accident: Inquiry report blames DPS management

The inquiry report on Friday’s accident involving a Delhi Public School (DPS) bus and a truck on Indore bypass has held the school management accountable.

Six people including four school students were killed.

A letter issued by the state home minister to the DIG Indore directing him to register an FIR against the school management and the company that had fitted the speed governor in the bus, and also arrest the accused.

The letter said the probe has found that the driver had told the school management about a technical problem in the bus, but the latter did nothing, thereby showing gross negligence.

The probe report also said that at the time of the accident, the bus was travelling at a speed of 80km per hour, way above the limit, which means that the speed governor was not working.

The letter also recommended that a high level technical agency should be appointed to probe the fitness of the bus.

The bus, which was 14 years old, had received a fitness certificate for a year from the Indore RTO just a month ago. The probe had been ordered by the home minister and the DIG Indore had been directed to see that it was submitted within 24 hours.