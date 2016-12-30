‘Intense traffic drives have reduced fatalities in Indore this year’

There has been a minor slump in the number of fatalities due to road accidents and a 15% dip in the number of road accidents in Indore district than last year, although fatalities have registered an uptick.

Findings of the Global Road Safety report 2015 state that there has been 426 fatal cases as compared to 444 in 2015 and 439 in 2014 respectively. India accounts for more than 200,000 deaths due to road accidents annually.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (traffic) Pankaj Shrivastava said the drop in the number of accidents might be because of better compliance of traffic rules. “Intensified traffic drives might have had its impact this time,” Shrivastava said.

However, traffic expert Jagat Narayan Joshi said no amount of enforcement will help unless drivers abide by traffic rules. “Along with enforcement, there should also be traffic education. For example, many deaths occur because people don’t wear helmets. People still don’t wear it because they are ignorant about traffic education.”

Sources in the traffic department said most of the accidents took place in accident-prone zones such as Raddison Square, Rasoma crossing, Bhanwarkuan in Indore and Simrol ghat, Manpur Ghat, Rajiv Gandhi and Tejaji Nagar square in its outskirts.

The department, which maintains separate records for Raddison Square, maintained that there were 36 accidents this year, 38 in 2015 with two fatalities and 34 accidents in 2014 with one fatality in that year. “The department plans to install traffic lights at MR 9 crossing on the Ring Road and have sought permission of the Indore Municipal Corporation for the same,” said Shrivastava.