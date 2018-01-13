Kidnapped, head smashed, left for dead: 20-year-old student found alive five days later in Indore

In what doctors are calling nothing short of a miracle, a youth who had been kidnapped five days back, had his head smashed with a stone, trussed up and thrown into a 500 feet deep gorge near Indore, was found alive on Friday.

Mridul (20) alias Manu Bhalla of Shahgarh, Sagar, is now recuperating at Indore’s Bombay Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

According to police, Mridul was studying BCA in Indore and living in a rented apartment in Clerk Colony, Pardeshipura, with his friend Saurabh Sen. He went missing on January 7.

Initially, Pardeshipura police had not been very serious when Saurabh and his friends approached the police on Monday, but when Mridul’s father Mohit Bhalla, came down from Sagar a day later, police took up the case seriously.

On the basis of CCTV footage and call details and with the help of some witnesses, police arrested Akash Ratnakar and his two accomplices Rohit alias Piyush and Vijay, all from Indore and in their early twenties.

During questioning, Akash said that he was in love with a girl living near Mridul and suspected that the latter was trying to woo his girlfriend. Apparently, the two were chatting late into the night. So, Akash along with his two friends conspired to kill Mridul. On Sunday morning Akash took his brother’s car and called Mridul saying that the girl’s uncle wanted to talk to him.

They managed to get Mridul to accompany them in the car and took him to nearby jungles of Muara Ghat on the Pedmi-Udainagar road, some 35 km from Indore. They first overpowered Mridul, smashed his head with a stone, tied him up and then thinking that he was dead, threw him into a deep gorge.

ASP Prashant Chaube said that the kidnappers had said that they “had killed Mridul”.

While Akash works as a driver for a doctor, Rohit works as a iron fabricator and Vijay is a electrician.

Doctors attending to Mridul said at the time he was found his pulse rate was down to 46 and was suffering from hypothermia and his body had nearly run out of glucose. “It is a miracle that he is alive,” Dr Ravi Baghel, who was attending him, was quoted as saying in local media.

Mridul’s father Mohit said that he had given up his son as dead and had also told his relatives, many of whom had come to Indore. “I am thankful to God that he is alive,” he was quoted in the local media.