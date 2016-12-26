No subsidy for 12% LPG consumers in Indore

More than 90,000 LPG consumers in Indore district have been denied subsidy as they have failed to link their Aadhaar number under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme. Another about 10,000 consumers have given up the subsidy.

Beginning November 30, Aadhaar has been mandatory for availing LPG subsidy.

The government currently allows 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates per household in a year. The subsidy on every cylinder (₹173) is transfered directly into bank accounts of individuals, who buy the LPG cylinder at market rates.

“Out of more than 7.5 lakh LPG consumers in Indore district, about 12% (more than 90,000) consumers are not getting subsidy, mostly because they have not submitted their Aadhaar number,” district nodal officer for DBT scheme, Nilesh Vyas told HT.

Sources say that most of these consumers belong to rich and upper middle class category. “We contacted all the customers over phone but it seems most of them are too busy to link their Aadhaar number,” an LPG distributor said requesting anonymity.

Following scrutiny last year, the number of active LPG consumers in Indore were reduced from 8.20 lakh to 7.5 lakh after it was found that some consumers had multiple connections on same address.

Fuel facts

Total registered connections: 7.50 lakh

Not linked with Aadhaar: 90,000 plus

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder: Rs 650

Subsidy transfer to bank (less VAT): Rs 173