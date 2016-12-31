Open defecation: 3 Ujjain civic body employees suspended for harassing villager

Three employees of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) were suspended on Friday for allegedly harassing an elderly villager while he was defecating in the open.

A video was shared on the social media on Wednesday in which some UMC employees were shown to have allegedly beaten the villager and forced him to clean the place with his hands.

The incident had occurred at Sunheri ghat of the Kshipra river.

The UMC initially tried to hush the matter. The civic body suspended sanitation inspector Mukesh Sarwan, workers Rahul and Lucky.

Commissioner Ashish Singh said the staff has been directed to convince people defecating in open against such acts. No misbehaviour or harassment should be done to any people.

Meanwhile, Congress attacked the ruling BJP-led UMC for allegedly shielding the employees. State Congress spoksperson Noori Khan staged a sit-in at UMC office along with the victim villager.

Mayor Meena Jonwal was claiming that the video was not of Ujjain so we produced the victim, she stated.

A complaint was also lodged at Mahakal police station for an FIR against the guilty. the video was firstly uploaded on a Whatsapp group of UMC employees.