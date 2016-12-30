Organ donation record brings global fame to Indore society

After clinching nationwide recognition for topping the chart on organ donation, Indore Organ Donation Society (IODS) has now been recognised by a publication house of international repute for the same achievement.

A research paper titled ‘A study of organising organ transplant across states’, which traces the work of IODS in the last two years, has made its way to the Indian Journal for Transplantation, a medical journal by an international publication house from The Netherlands named Elsevier, which publishes research materials on science, technology and health.

“We have documented all the work and lessons we learnt during these two years. The paper talks about the way the organ donation society has evolved and the commendable work it has taken up by mobilising organ donation,” said Dr Sanjay Dixit, vice dean of MGM medical college.

Tracing the history of organ donation and why it is so important, the paper quotes figures of the National Crime Records Bureau which state that there has been a continuous increase in suicides and deaths due to road accidents. The report states that head injuries add up to nearly 40-50% of deaths due to fatal road accidents across the globe, thus leaving potential organ donors.

The paper also highlights the massive increase in the number of donors. It is shown that while the number of registered body donors in April-June 2015 were close to 410, this figure increased to more than 500 by January 2016.

A similar increase in trend could be seen in the number of donors of skin, kidney, heart, lungs, liver and pancreas.The study has also shown a rise in the number of kidney transplants.

“The ultimate aim is to make Indore Organ donation society boost overall organ donation rate of the country. It is saddening to know that India is far behind the organ donation rate which a country of its size should have. We are hopeful that we will be able to achieve this aim through our continuous efforts,” said Sanjay Dubey, divisional commissioner of Indore, who spearheaded the campaign for Indore Organ Donation Society.

Number of registered donors in Indore (Indore organ donation society)