Paltry compensation amount enrages Mandsaur farmers

Making a mockery of farmers who lost their kharif crop to unseasonal rains in 2013, paltry sums were distributed to them in compensation, as low as Rs 34 in some cases.

While the average compensation amount in the district is Rs 1,358, farmers in Mandsaur block received around Rs 3,750. However, 372 farmers from Jawad got a compensation of Rs 104 and 907 farmers from Morwan village received just Rs 34.18.

A survey was conducted to assess the damage after thousands of farmers in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts had lost their kharif crop to unseasonal rains in 2013. Based on this report, the government had sanctioned a compensation of Rs 16 crore in 2014 to the aggrieved.

Around 3,387 farmers failed to get compensated at the time, following which they held a series of protests. After a long wait, the government finally sanctioned another Rs 46 lakh to them. However, the paltry amounts that have finally trickled in have angered the farmers.

When contacted, district cooperative central bank chairman Madanlal Rathore said the compensation was only for soybean crop. “We had asked all the banks to deposit money in accounts of the respective farmers after compiling the survey report,” Rathore said.

On the disparity in compensation amount, Rathore said, “We keep a tab on condition of the crop while preparing the survey report. We had sent details regarding that to the administration. The administration has sanctioned the money based on the report. We cannot do anything in that.”

COMPENSATION AT A GLANCE

Sanctioned Money: Rs 46 lakh

No. of farmers who got compensation: 3,387

Average compensation: Rs 1,358

Maximum compensation: Rs 3,750 (Mandsaur)

Minimum compensation: Rs 34.18 (Morwan)