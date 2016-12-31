Pithampur smart industrial park may take off in January

Now that Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam (AKVN) has carved out plots and has put them up for booking, the smart industrial park at Pithampur may now see light of the day in January 2017.

Ninety-five plots have been carved out on 1,600 hectacre land that was acquired from National Auto Testing Track (NATRIP) in Pithampur industrial area for a smart industrial park.

The minimum size of each plot is one hectare and maximum plot size is up to 6.75 hectares. The cost of these plots may vary from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 16 crore.

AKVN Indore’s managing director Kumar Purushottam said the plots are up for booking. Interested businesses can make booking online. He said, “Since it is a smart industrial park, which will also contain residences, shopping malls, hospital, schools and other facilities, we do not want polluting or chemical industries at this site.”

He said, “We are targeting to rope in automobile, pharmaceutical and other industries to come up here.”

The smart industrial park will have industries spread on 630 hectares, commercial zone on 52 hectares, residential area on 56 hectares, 146 hectare has been reserved for parks and green zone, 269 hectare is reserved for other amenities such as parking, cargo and 14 hectares for schools, hospital, police and fire stations.

The smart industrial park project got attention of investors during recent global investors’ summit held here in October this year.