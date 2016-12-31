Police check points in Indore to stay, says new DIG

Police check points across Indore that were set up by the previous deputy inspector general of police (DIG) to mark police presence in the city, will continue to function, said new DIG Hari Narayan Chari Mishra.

Mishra, a 2003 batch officer, who did his probation from Indore and well acquainted with the city, told reporters on Friday that police check points act as deterrent against crime but should not be seen as points of harassment by residents.

“An estimated two and half lakh people come to the city every day, and with our limited resources we have to keep tabs on them and check points are an effective way,” he said.

“I have asked my staff to behave properly with people during checking.”

Answering a question on drink driving, the DIG said that the crackdown on those drinking and driving will continue.

“Special check points are being placed 25 to 50m from pubs and no nuisance will be tolerated from inebriated people,” he said, adding that no leniency would be shown to New Year revellers if they are found drink driving.

Admitting that controlling city traffic was a major headache for police, he said that they have identified 30 points in the city where five or more accidents have taken place and they are concentrating on re-engineering the crossings or erecting traffic signals at the spots.

The district cyber cell was being strengthened to tackle new-age crime, he said. “An additional superintendent of police level official with special expertise has been appointed to head the cyber cell.”

Advocating closer interaction between people, media and police, he said that people have suggestions and information, which can be of great help to the police.

“In the past, a number of cases have been solved with information from people and if they see something wrong being done, they should tell us,” he said.