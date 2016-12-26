Science, cashless economy discussed at ABVP meet in Indore

Lectures and discussions on new education policy, Indianisation of education, contribution of science in India, Islamic Banking, cashless-economy and new currency were the highlights at the second day of the 62nd National Conference of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad in Indore.

Eminent scholars from across the country addressed students and shared their views on different issues.

KN Raghunandan and Dharampal addressed students on the new education policy and Indianisation of the education system.

There is a need to “Indianise the education system to curb anti-national activities at prestigious education institutions in the country, they said.

“Indianisation of education System is need of time and we are demanding this from long,” eminent speakers said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sideline of the programme after his presentation on Islamic banking in the country, Vishwas Vyas said, “According to the Sachar Committee and official data, only 9% of Muslims in the country have bank accounts as Islam does them to make deposits in banks.”

Unlike Islamic banking system, which is based on profit and loss sharing concept, traditional banking system in our country based on an interest system, still a large number of Muslims stay away from the banking system, he said.

On whether Islamic banking system has a future in the country, Vyas said amendments in the banking laws have to be made, until then it can be allowed to function like any other non-banking financial company.

Students at an exhibition at ABVP national conference. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

Explaining how Islamic banking functions, Vyas said, “In the Islamic banking system, once you borrow money from the bank, it become a financial partner in the project and in that case the percentage of non-performing assets become zero.”

“On the other hand, in the normal banking system, if you deposit money, the bank invests it in public welfare projects.”

On whether the Islamic banking system possible in future, he said it need some amendment in banking laws, until that allow it to function like any other non-banking financial company.

He further said that there is a need to improve the banking sector in our country.

“In other developing countries, there is one bank for 4,000 people, but in our country the figure is 15,000.”

Prof Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award, 2016, recipient and fitness trainer Rajkumar Vishwajit Singh said that there is need to encourage students and youths become close to spirituality as it will help them to move away from drugs and other addictions.

The Imphal-based fitness trainer who has encouraged thousands of youngsters to quit drugs and inspired them to maintain a fit and healthy life, said he inspires youngsters, especially y victims of HIV/AIDS to inculcate good moral character through spiritual engagement.

Singh, who did his graduation in political science is on a mission since the last 18 years said, “Youngster in Central India are more disciplined compare to the north-eastern part of the country due to lack of spiritual teachers who can channelize their energy in the correct direction”.

An ardent fan of Nana Patekar and Aamir Khan, Singh said Bollywood movies and celebrities also have impact on the younger generation and people should understand that.

‘People support PM’s note ban move’

Earlier, the ABVP meet kickedoff on Saturday in presence of Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar and Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh.

Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar addresses ABVP convention in Indore on Saturday. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Parrikar and Mansingh emphasised on importance of knowledge and education for young generation.

The defence minister got lots of applaud from the thousands of students waiting to listen him, especially after the recent surgical strike carried out by the Army across the border.

Parrikar took a jibe at Congress-led opposition saying, “I find it surprising that today people from the Congress talk about emergency-like situation in the country, their own forefathers killed democracy declaring emergency in the country on June 25, 1975,” he said.

Speaking to media on sidelines of the programme, Parrikar said, “Though people are facing few problems because of demonetisation, they are still with PM Modi and his decision”.

Parrikar also spoke about forthcoming Goa and UP elections and said that BJP will earn majority in Goa election, while in UP no single party had guts to contest single handedly specially after demonetisation. Addressing the gathering, Sonal Mansingh urged students to be seekers. Questioning the word “Secular” and several students involved in anti-national movement, Mansingh said, “The word “secular” wasn’t there in the original Constitution of India and it was inserted”.