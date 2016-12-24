Ujjain creates biggest human chain in form of Swachh logo

Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Friday got a mention in Golden Book of World records for largest human depiction of Gandhi spectacle, which is also Swachh Bharat Mission logo.

Municipal commissioner Ashish Singh said that around 5,165 people took part in the human chain and pledged to keep their surroundings clean. He said the initiative was taken to make people of Ujjain city committed to cleanliness, in the wake of upcoming Swachh Sarvekshan 2017 being carried out by the Central government.

Officials of Golden Book of World records handed over a certificate to authorities in presence of state minister Paras Jain, mayor Meena Jonwal, speaker Sonu Gehlot and BJP city president Iqbal Singh Gandhi.

As part of cleanliness drive, the city roads are being cleaned using modern machines and garbage is being collected door-to-door in all the 54 wards.

A new service has been initiated, in which a complaint regarding garbage or any other filth on public places will be cleared within an hour. Towards this, two vehicles equipped with staff and materials, named ‘Harshdoot’, equipped with GPS facility, have been deployed. Citizens can call on toll free number 18002331454. The call attended at the control room would be forwarded to Harshdoot on mobile and wireless.

A mobile application ‘Ujjain Jansulabh Suvidha’ is launched where public can lodge complaints and also get information about location of public toilets.