Urban development bodies in MP seek revamp of T&CP Act

MP’s urban development bodies sought amendments in the Town and Country Planning Act 1973 to overcome hurdles created by the new Land Acquisition Act 2013 in the planned growth of the cities.

Chairmen of Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal, Ujjain development authorities met the state’s urban administration and development minister Maya Singh in the state capital recently to apprise her about host of problems faced by development bodies after the enforcement of the new law.

Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Shankar Lalwani said, “The new land acquisition law is putting spanner in the planned development of the cities. Several projects are stalled due to the unavailability of land.”

“As per the new law, land in urban areas can be acquired only by paying double the market price to the owner. It’s four times the market price in rural areas. This makes development projects financially unviable,” the IDA chairman said, adding that if the boards end up paying a hefty sum towards compensation to the land owners, they will be left with no money to develop the land.

Execution of development project is further hit by the manpower shortage in the these bodies.

On an average 100 people retire every year from service from urban development bodies, and in last ten years no new recruitments have taken place, which makes it difficult to execute several projects, Lalwani told Hindustan Times.

“We are also demanding amendments to be brought into the MP Town & Country Planning Act 1973, to deal with various types of irregularities in land lease agreements,” he said.

The T&CP rules should be amended on the lines of MP Land Revenue Code to make it easy to deal with land use and lease deed violations, the IDA chairman said.

It should be the prerogative of development bodies to decide guideline price of land in some cases. For instance in case of educational and heath institutions, if price of land is capped too high as per collector’s guideline, it will deter investors and cost of services on consumers will be heavy, he explained.

“In the first week of January a meeting of chairmen of different urban development bodies will take place, where we will prepare a set of amendments to be brought into the rules and the proposals will be sent to chief minister for placing them before the Cabinet,” Lalwani said.