For 22 years, Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold.
But it wasn’t always this way.

By Harry Stevens 26 October, 2017

Pause

When the animation is paused, you can drag the slider to adjust the year.

Party-wise seats
1962
Indian National Congress
Congress faction
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP predecessor
Other / Independent

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Gujarat assembly election in 1995, the state has remained in saffron hands. In that time, the Gujarat assembly has incubated some of the BJP’s most successful politicans, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the party’s president and chief electoral strategist.

But before the BJP’s dominance, Gujarat was a Congress bastion. The Congress won more seats and received more votes than every other party in each Gujarat assembly election from 1962 to 1985.

Party-wise seat share, 1962 - 2012
Seat share
Vote share
Indian National Congress
Congress faction
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP predecessor
Other / Independent
Source: Election Commission of India, Trivedi Centre for Political Data - Ashoka University
