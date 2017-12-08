Four charts that show how constituencies vote in Gujarat

As the Surat neighbourhood goes, so goes Gujarat. A Hindustan Times analysis of electoral data shows that from 1962 to 2012, fives constituencies around Surat voted for the party that won the election.

Politics of Surat mirror that of Gujarat Five seats near Surat have elected a candidate from the ruling Government since 1962 Source: Jensenius, F.,Verniers, G. Indian State Assembly Election and Candidates Data(1962-Present); HT Analysis; Election Commission of India

The “bellwether” constituencies – Ankleshwar, Olpad, Surat East, Surat West, Navsari – elected Congress MLAs when the party dominated the state in the first two decades since 1962, and the BJP since last two decades.

Experts interviewed by the Hindustan Times could not offer any credible theories to explain why this pocket of constituencies seems to set the tone for the rest of the state.

For all Gujarat assembly elections since 1980, the number of such 'bellwether' constituencies increases to 24 – 13% of the total 182 constituencies.

In 2008, the delimitation process led to a change in the constituency boundaries and names. In order to compare trends before and after 2008, we looked for seats with the same name. If they didn't exist prior to delimitation, we looked for new seats that had a similar boundary. When both criteria failed, we omitted the seat.