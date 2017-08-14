Winning a state election in Gujarat has become harder

In both the 2002 and 2012 assembly elections, 50 seats were decided by a margin of less than 5% of the vote. In 1962, just 16 seats saw such a close contest.

Further, eight seats in 2012 had a winning margin of less than 1% of the final vote. Of the eight, the Congress won six; the BJP and the NCP got one each.

One such seat was Kalol in the Gandhinagar district, where the Congress's Baldevji Thakor beat the BJP's Atulbhai Patel by just 343 votes. In 2007, Patel won the Kalol seat while Thakor won from another constituency—Kadi. This year, both names will appear on the ballot for Kalol again.

“It was a new area for me [in 2012]. This year we expect a margin of 10,000 to 15,000 votes,” Thakor said.

Even though the number of parties contesting elections in Gujarat has been increasing—41 parties participated in 2012 as compared to 27 in 1995— effectively, the state witnesses a two-party contest. Since 2002, more than 95% of the assembly seats were won by either the BJP or the Congress.

When the BJP wins in Gujarat, it does so more decisively as compared to the Congress, data shows. In 2012, for instance, among seats where the BJP candidates came first, the median margin of victory was 13.3%. For the Congress winners, the median margin was just 6.6%, almost half that of the BJP’s winners.