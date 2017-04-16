Aaron Finch left out of Gujarat Lions’ IPL clash vs MI for this bizarre reason

In what could be termed as one of he most bizarre reasons to miss a match, Gujarat Lions’ overseas batsman Aaron Finch could not feature in their IPL-10 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as the Australian did not have his kit bag with him. (Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions blog | SCORECARD)

Finch’s kit bag did not reach on time from Rajkot for MI clash and had to be dropped from the playing XI. (FULL IPL 2017 COVERAGE)

The reason was revealed by Gujarat Lions’ skipper Suresh Raina at the time of toss.

This is perhaps the most absurd reason to miss a match one has heard in recent times.

Aaron Finch ruled out because he has lost the Kit bag...



Jason Roy replaced him and I suspect he must have misplaced Finch kit bag! — Sarcastic Dude (@Sarcasticdudee) April 16, 2017

Unbelievable!!! @AaronFinch5 not playing cos his kit bag is lost!!! Hahahaha — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) April 16, 2017

Finch’s participation in the match may have been prevented due sponsor commitments. Finch could have easily borrowed cricketing gears from his teammates, but his commercial deal with a bat company may not have allowed him to play the match.

Finch has scored 51 runs in three matches. The Aussie played a crucial role with skipper Raina in the last match to see the team through safely, chasing Rising Pune Supergiant’s score of 171/8 and pocket their first win of IPL-10.