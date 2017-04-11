AB de Villiers is ‘scariest player on the planet’, remarks Allan Donald

Former South African pacer Allan Donald has dubbed AB de Villiers as the ‘most scariest player on the planet’ after the latter’s splendid batting display during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday.

De Villiers, who recently recovered from a back injury, came in as a replacement for Chris Gayle in his first match of IPL 2017 played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

Although Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to an eight wicket defeat, de Villiers smashed three boundaries and nine sixes in his 89-run knock off 46 balls to take RCB to 148 in their stipulated 20 overs.

However, the 33-year-old’s knock went in vain as the Kings XI Punjab chased down the score with more than five overs to spare, thanks to Hashim Amla’s 58*.

The former South African pacer, who picked up 330 wickets in 72 Tests, tweeted

I did battle against some serious batters in my time. @ABdeVilliers17 is the scariest player on the planet I have ever seen. #breathtaking — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 11, 2017

RCB will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 14.