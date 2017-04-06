AB de Villiers launches smartphone app to connect with fans

AB de Villiers may have missed the opening game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but that hasn’t dampened his spirits as he found a new way to keep his fans engaged.

The South African ODI captain recently announced the launch of a new personalised application that will run on both Android and Apple platforms.

The point of the app is to let De Villier’s fans get first-hand information and access to the star batter’s life, as allowed to them by the cricketer himself.

The app, called AB 17, will let fans stay in constant contact with De Villiers for an interactive and direct approach to speak with him.

De Villiers will also keep updating them about the on goings of his life — both on and off the field — so fans can get a first-hand account of what it takes to be a professional cricket player and what happens in their lives when the television cameras aren’t around.

He has partnered with US-based technology company FanHero to become the first South African sportsperson to have one’s own personalised fan engagement application.

“I have been looking for a way to engage on a more authentic level with my fans across the world and I believe that my app – AB 17 — would be the perfect way to do so. It will be my life in a bundle, something that I haven’t been able to get across on traditional social media,” De Villiers said via a press release on Thursday.

“The idea is to give the fans an idea of what it’s like to be an international cricketer playing the whole year round, and what it takes to get there. The app is an electronic open book and I hope fans will truly appreciate the insights I share with them, from off and on the field and on and off season.”

FanHero’s technology is supposed to allow a far more interactive and direct experience via their application than previously experienced.

The software also allows De Villiers to keep full ownership of all the content posted on the app.

Missing out

De Villiers was forced to sit out the 2017 IPL season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

In the absence of captain Virat Kohli, De Villiers was expected to lead the side in their first match until he was ruled out because of a back injury.

The Royal Challengers were eventually captained by Australian Shane Watson, but suffered a 35-run defeat against Sunrisers who had beaten them in last season’s final.

Yuvraj Singh starred in the match, notching up his fastest IPL half-century in 23 balls before being dismissed at 62 having faced 27 deliveries.