AB de Villiers replaces Chris Gayle as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kings XI Punjab

Shane Watson-led Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bat against Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match in Indore on Monday. (LIVE BLOG) (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

Bangalore made a big change for the match - bringing in AB de Villiers in place of Chris Gayle. (LIVE SCORECARD)

“We are goining to bat first. It’s because of a combination of both (conditions and opposition). ABD is back in place of Chris Gayle. He is 100 percent fit,” RCB captain Watson said at the toss.

Both teams are coming from crucial wins in their previous games. While Kings XI beat Rising Pune Supergiants by six wickets, Royal Challengers got the better of Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs.

In the previous match here in Indore, which in Kings XI’s home ground, Maxwell led from the led from the front with a 20-ball 44 against Rising Pune. David Miller fired too with an unbeaten 37.

The home team ticked almost all the boxes but would hope its top order consisting Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha improve their show, so that pressure is not on Miller and Maxwell in the middle overs.

Bowling-wise the Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma bowled tightly in the first match. Pacer Varun Aaron however comes in place of Swapnil Singh. Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis have been effective too.

ABD replaces Gayle

Gayle who was 25 short of 10,000 T20 runs has been dropped. In his place, AB de Villiers is playing. This will be the South African’s first match in this IPL.

Bangalore’s Kedar Jadhav was also in his elements against Delhi Daredevils. He scored a 37-ball 69. Watson too has looked steady in his leadership role.

However, the likes Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny and Vishnu Vinod has to perform in a better way.

Bangalore have an exciting array of Indian spinners including Yuzvendra Chahal, Iqbal Abdulla and Pawan Negi. They also have fast bowler Tymal Mills and all of them helped eke out a 15-run win over Delhi despite scoring 157.