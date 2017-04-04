Arun Jaitley receives invitation from BCCI’s CK Khanna to watch IPL 2017 matches

Senior BCCI vice-president C K Khanna on Tuesday met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and invited him for the Indian Premier League matches, to be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

Feroz Shah Kotla is scheduled to host seven matches during the 10th edition of the IPL, which starts from Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Read more | Indian Premier League 2017 - captains strike a pose

IPL gets underway with a match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jaitley was the former President of the DDCA.