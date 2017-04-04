 Arun Jaitley receives invitation from BCCI’s CK Khanna to watch IPL 2017 matches | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
INDIAN T20 League

Arun Jaitley receives invitation from BCCI’s CK Khanna to watch IPL 2017 matches

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday received an invitation from BCCI’s senior vice-president, CK Khanna, to watch IPL 2017 matches in New Delhi

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 04, 2017 17:02 IST
PTI
Arun Jaitley

BCCI’s senior vice-president CK Khanna met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday to invite him to watch IPL 2017 matches in New Delhi.(HT Photo)

Senior BCCI vice-president C K Khanna on Tuesday met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and invited him for the Indian Premier League matches, to be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

Feroz Shah Kotla is scheduled to host seven matches during the 10th edition of the IPL, which starts from Wednesday in Hyderabad.

IPL gets underway with a match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jaitley was the former President of the DDCA.

