Ben Stokes proves worth but Glenn Maxwell spoils Rising Pune Supergiants party

Ben Stokes’ price-tag of Rs 14.5 crore is the most for any foreign player in 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Englishman took just two matches to justify that worth for his team Rising Pune Supergiants. But Stokes’ knock went in vain as Rising Pune Supergiants lost the match in Indore by six wickets. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Against Kings XI Punjab in Indore, Ben Stokes hit a 30-ball 50 to rescue RPS. After reputed batsmen like Steve Smith (26), Ajinkya Rahane (19) and MS Dhoni (5) fell cheaply, Stokes took it upon himself to take RPS towards a decent total in their first home match of the 2017 edition. (SCORECARD)

Kings XI Punjab won their opening match, courtesy a 79-run unbeaten partnership between skipper Glenn Maxwell (44) and David Miller (30).

Stokes came down to bat at No. 4, and almost instantaneously went for the big shots. He started with a six off Swapnil Singh and then went after another left-arm spinner – Axar Patel – as well.

He struck a crucial partnership with Manoj Tiwary and rescued RPS from a tricky situation. He upped the ante towards the reached the half-century mark with the help of three sixes and two fours.

The England all-rounder brought up his maiden IPL fifty in just 30 balls but was dismissed in the very next over by Axar Patel.

Manoj Tiwary capitalised on the foundation provided by Stokes and took RPS to a total of 163/6 in 20 overs.