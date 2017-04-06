Brett Lee and his ‘accidental’ selfie with Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee uploaded an image alongside legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa-born English batsman Kevin Pietersen, both of whom he “bumped into” recently.

Lee is currently engaged in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as part of the 20-member commentator team that also features Pietersen.

READ | IPL 2017 T20: David Warner backs Yuvraj Singh to come good five or six times

He uploaded the image with Pietersen and the Master Blaster to his Instagram profile on Thursday and captioned it: “Always great to bump into some old friends @sachintendulkar @kp24 #battles #mates” (sic).

Lee is one of four former Australian players to feature in the commentary panel for the tenth season of the IPL. The others are Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke.

Always great to bump into some old friends @sachintendulkar @kp24 #battles #mates A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Pietersen was recently added to the roster and provided commentary for the season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday alongside Lee and former India player-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri.

Defending champions Sunrisers won the match by 35 runs.

READ | IPL 2017 T20: MS Dhoni still part of Rising Pune Supergiants’ brains trust

All three former players in Lee’s photo were extensively involved in the IPL in the past.

Lee had played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab while Pietersen represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Tendulkar, of course, only played for Mumbai Indians who he continues to provide advice to as team mentor.