Chris Lynn’s IPL 2017 campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders hits injury roadblock

Chris Lynn’s campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season appears to have hit a roadblock through injury. (FULL IPL 2017 COVERAGE)

The Queenslander, who turned 27 on Monday, appeared to suffer an injury to his left shoulder — possibly the third such injury in the span of 18 months.

Diving to grab a high ball struck by Jos Buttler in KKR’s four-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Lynn missed the ball and appeared to hurt his shoulder in a hard fall.

He immediately grabbed the shoulder joint and called for assistance.

He was attended to by KKR’s Australian physio Andrew Leipus on field before being escorted to the dressing room, all the while clutching his arm close to his chest.

Later, he was spotted with an ice pack taped to his shoulder.

Should this be a dislocation, it will be the third to his left shoulder in the past two years.

He had dislocated his left shoulder in Sri Lanka last year after previously doing so in 2015. He had also undergone surgery on the same shoulder in 2014.

While there was no update on the extent of the injury, Lynn fuelled speculation with a tweet after the match.

“Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong?”, he posted to his Twitter profile.

Orange cap

Earlier in the match, Lynn had struck a 24-ball 32 to follow his unbeaten 93 from KKR’s first match against Gujarat Lions.

Lynn is currently the highest run-getter in the 2017 IPL season having managed 125 runs from two matches.

His average is currently 125, also the highest in the league.