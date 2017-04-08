Chris Lynn says he gelled well with Gautam Gambhir in record IPL 2017 T20 win

Chris Lynn’s big-hitting in the 2016/17 Big Bash League gave a new term to cricket called ‘Lynnsanity’. On Friday, in the game against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Assocation stadium, the dashing Australian batsman smashed 93 off 41 balls and his unbeaten 184-run stand with Gautam Gambhir (76*) helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in the 2017 Indian Premier League. (IPL 2017 Full coverage)

The partnership of 184 for the opening wicket became the highest-ever opening stand in the history of the tournament. This stand also helped Kolkata Knight Riders secure their first win over Gujarat Lions after losing both their encounters in the 2016 edition.

Speaking after the end of the match, Lynn said he felt comfortable batting with skipper Gambhir. “I gelled really well with Gambhir. This is the second time that I have batted with him. We ran well between the wickets and it was a good sign. To do it without losing a single wicket makes this even greater,” Lynn said.

The Australian batsman, who had not scored a fifty in the IPL before, said he tried to keep his batting simple and followed a simple mantra. “It is see ball hit ball. If it is a good ball, then I respect it. If it is a bad ball, then I just put it away. If I don’t have fun, I am not going to do well,” Lynn stated.

Lynn said that it was important to get off to a good start and sustain the momentum. After this knock, he admitted that he was a marked man in this tournament. “I hope I can sustain the momentum and perform consistently in the whole tournament. Teams will be watching this footage and work a plan out. I have to go one better,” he remarked.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ next match will be against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday while Gujarat Lions will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.