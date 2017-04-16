Corey Anderson says win vs Kings XI Punjab define Delhi Daredevils as a team

Corey Anderson believes the resilience shown by Delhi Daredevils players in their 51-run win against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday is exactly the kind of performance that defines them as a team. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Anderson said, “It was a great team effort and everyone did their part brilliantly. I believe this is the kind of win that defines Delhi Daredevils as a team.”

Sam Billings scored his second Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty while the Delhi Daredevils bowlers produced a disciplined performance to guide them to their second consecutive victory.

A lot of people were surprised with Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan’s decision to bat first after winning the toss, but Corey Anderson said that it was part of the team’s strategy.

“The wicket was on the slower side today and we wanted to post a good total for our bowlers to defend. We thought that 150 will be a good score on this wicket and it was brilliant when we ended up with a score of 188. That gave a lot of confidence to the team,” Anderson said.

It was also a good match for the New Zealand all-rounder as he made 39 off just 22 balls and then followed it up with a tidy spell of bowling (1/23). Anderson’s efforts earned him the Man of the Match award, but he believed that the others deserved more credit than him.

“It was a great performance by everyone in the team. Sam (Billings) and Sanju (Samson) gave us a great start and the bowlers were brilliant once again. I am happy that I was able to play my part as a bowling all-rounder and I hope that we will be able to continue this run of form.”, he said.

This was the second win for Delhi Daredevils in a row as they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous match when Sanju Samson slammed the first century of this year’s IPL. However, Anderson believes that this victory is the most important one in this season for Delhi Daredevils.

“It was really important for us to start our home season on a high and that is why I believe that this win is special for us.”