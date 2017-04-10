David Warner stops to hand Basil Thampi shoe on way to 7000 T20 runs

David Warner took a break from the competitive action on field to produce a moment of sporting excellence. In the tenth over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Lions match on Sunday, the Australian opener paused mid-run to hand Basil Thampi his shoe. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

At strike, Moises Henriques hit a ball down the ground which fast bowler Thampi dived at in an attempt to stop it. He missed the ball and his shoe fell off in the process.

Hey Mate - Here's your shoe. @davidwarner31 was of some assistance to Thampi after the bowler lost his footwear https://t.co/5K945vYRfV #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2017

David Warner halted between the wickets to pick up the shoe and hand it over to Thampi before completing the run.

Read more | Rashid Khan on a high with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, but longs for Test glory

The crowd in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad erupted in loud cheer on seeing the gesture of sportsmanship.

Even the coaching staff of the Sunrisers team was glad to see David Warner extend a hand of support to his Indian opponent just weeks after the much publicized bad blood between India and Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy four-match Test series.

I think you may need this!! A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Warner in 7000 club

Sunrisers eventually won the match by nine wickets to post victories in their first two games as defending champions.

Warner’s unbeaten 76 and 108-run partnership with Henriques (52*) helped the team win the match in just 15.3 overs and also helped him achieve a personal landmark.

The southpaw became only the second Australian and the fourth player overall to score 7000 or more runs in the T20 format of the game. He now has 7011 runs from 224 T20 matches.

Read more | IPL 2017 T20: MS Dhoni shakes a leg with Rising Pune Supergiants teammates

He also became the fastest to reach the milestone.

The other players to have surpassed the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket so far are Chris Gayle (9975 runs in 288 matches), Brendon McCullum (7411 runs in 269 matches) and Warner’s compatriot Brad Hodge (7338 runs in 270 matches).

A good solid all-round performance by the #OrangeArmy yet again. #DavidWarner and Moises strolled home without breaking into a sweat. 💪 pic.twitter.com/JmhFyYNmPW — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2017

Aside from the 7000 runs, Warner also became the fourth player to hit 700 or more fours in T20 cricket, once again joining Gayle, McCullum and Hodge to have accomplished the feat.

Read more | Rohit Sharma reprimanded for showing dissent during MI vs KKR IPL T20

Gayle has hit 762 fours in 288 matches, McCullum has managed 713 fours in 269 matches while Hodge has struck 707 runs in 270 matches.

Landmark for Sunrisers

More so, Warner became the first Sunrisers player to score 2000 runs in the IPL.

His 2028 IPL runs for the Hyderabad franchise have come from 47 matches at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 150.55.

Read more | Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene takes dig at IPL 2017 umpires

Warner’s half-century against Gujarat Lions on Sunday was his 23rd for the Hyderabad franchise. Of these, 17 half-centuries have helped the Sunrisers to victory.

His teammate Rashid Khan also set a record of his own.

The Afghanistan spinner picked up three wickets for 19 runs to equal Sunil Narine’s record of most wickets in T20 matches in 2017.

Read more | IPL throwback: MS Dhoni wife Sakshi posts selfie with Chennai Super Kings helmet

Rashid and Narine have scalped 23 wickets each this year with the Afghan needing 10 innings of 10 matches to do so while it took Narine 19 innings from 19 matches.