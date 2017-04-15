Dwayne Bravo eyes Indian Premier League comeback after Gujarat Lions’ first win

Moments after Gujarat Lions picked up their first victory of the 2017 Indian Premier League, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took to Twitter to congratulate his team besides stating he couldn’t wait to be a part of the side. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

Besides being one of the most successful players in the Indian Premier League, Bravo is a specialist in the T20 format and an asset for any side. However, the Caribbean has had to miss a couple of games this year because of the hamstring injury he had suffered during Big Bash League last year. He underwent a surgery last month and has been working on his fitness constantly to make a comeback.

Well done @TheGujaratLions Can't wait to get back on the field with my team. Almost time to roar! #RoadToRecovery — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) April 14, 2017

Gujarat Lions missed the services of both Bravo and India international Ravindra Jadeja in their first two games, both of which they lost, before picking up the victory last night. Jadeja had injured his spinning finger and was advised by the BCCI to rest for a few games after the 13-match Test season at home.

Lions had a terrific outing last season, topping the table with nine victories during the group stages but had a forgettable start to their campaign with a 10-wicket loss against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Bravo played an instrumental role with the ball as well, picking up 17 wickets from 15 matches besides scoring 99 runs coming lower down the order.

The Lions will next take on Mumbai Indians, who currently lead the table with three victories from four games, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.