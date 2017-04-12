From Manish Pandey to Sanju Samson, a look at Indians who have scored IPL hundreds

Sanju Samson joined an illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) list when he scored a century for Delhi Daredevils in their match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Tuesday.
FOLLOW: Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017, Live
Samson’s 102 off 63 balls in the Daredevils’ 97-run victory was the 12th ton scored by an Indian in the history of the IPL.
He has now joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Alinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, and five others as the only Indians to have managed three-figure scores in a single IPL innings.
|No.
|Player
|Score
|Team
|Opponent
|Season
|1
|Manish Pandey
|114*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Deccan Chargers
|2009
|2
|Yusuf Pathan
|100
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|2010
|3
|Murali Vijay
|127
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|2010
|113
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Daredevils
|2012
|4
|Paul Valthaty
|120*
|Kings XI Punjab
|Chennai Super Kings
|2011
|5
|Sachin Tendulkar
|100*
|Mumbai Indians
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|2011
|6
|Virender Sehwag
|119
|Delhi Daredevils
|Deccan Chargers
|2011
|122
|Kings XI Punjab
|Chennai Super Kings
|2014
|7
|Ajinkya Rahane
|103*
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2012
|8
|Rohit Sharma
|109*
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012
|9
|Suresh Raina
|100*
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|2013
|10
|Wriddhiman Saha
|115*
|Kings XI Punjab
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2014
|11
|Virat Kohli
|100*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Lions
|2016
|108*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2016
|109
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Lions
|2016
|113
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|2016
|12
|Sanju Samson
|102
|Delhi Daredevils
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2017
At 22 years old, Samson is also the second youngest player to manage the feat, coming in second behind Manish Pandey who smashed his century at the age of 19 in 2009 to also become the first Indian player to complete the achievement.
In the overall list of centuries struck in the IPL, Samson is the 28th batter to score a ton and his effort was the 43rd century in the tournament’s history.
READ | Sanju Samson benefits from Delhi Daredevils’ mentor Rahul Dravid’s faith
Chris Gayle has hit the most centuries having managed five overall. Next on the list is India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli who has four tons and leads the list for most centuries by an Indian. All of Kohli’s centuries came in 2016 which is an overall record for most by a player in a single season.
Gayle’s unbeaten 175 for RCB against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 season continues to be the highest score by a player in a single innings.