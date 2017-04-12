From Manish Pandey to Sanju Samson, a look at Indians who have scored IPL hundreds

Sanju Samson joined an illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) list when he scored a century for Delhi Daredevils in their match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Tuesday.

FOLLOW: Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017, Live

Samson’s 102 off 63 balls in the Daredevils’ 97-run victory was the 12th ton scored by an Indian in the history of the IPL.

He has now joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Alinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, and five others as the only Indians to have managed three-figure scores in a single IPL innings.

No. Player Score Team Opponent Season 1 Manish Pandey 114* Royal Challengers Bangalore Deccan Chargers 2009 2 Yusuf Pathan 100 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians 2010 3 Murali Vijay 127 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 2010 113 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Daredevils 2012 4 Paul Valthaty 120* Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings 2011 5 Sachin Tendulkar 100* Mumbai Indians Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2011 6 Virender Sehwag 119 Delhi Daredevils Deccan Chargers 2011 122 Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings 2014 7 Ajinkya Rahane 103* Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 8 Rohit Sharma 109* Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 9 Suresh Raina 100* Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab 2013 10 Wriddhiman Saha 115* Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders 2014 11 Virat Kohli 100* Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions 2016 108* Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant 2016 109 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions 2016 113 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2016 12 Sanju Samson 102 Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant 2017

At 22 years old, Samson is also the second youngest player to manage the feat, coming in second behind Manish Pandey who smashed his century at the age of 19 in 2009 to also become the first Indian player to complete the achievement.

In the overall list of centuries struck in the IPL, Samson is the 28th batter to score a ton and his effort was the 43rd century in the tournament’s history.

READ | Sanju Samson benefits from Delhi Daredevils’ mentor Rahul Dravid’s faith

Chris Gayle has hit the most centuries having managed five overall. Next on the list is India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli who has four tons and leads the list for most centuries by an Indian. All of Kohli’s centuries came in 2016 which is an overall record for most by a player in a single season.

Gayle’s unbeaten 175 for RCB against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 season continues to be the highest score by a player in a single innings.