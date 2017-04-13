 Gautam Gambhir says ‘Kashmir ours’ after video of jawans being kicked goes viral | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 13, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Gautam Gambhir says ‘Kashmir ours’ after video of jawans being kicked goes viral

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have lashed out at the video of jawans in Kashmir being kicked, jeered and abused, with Gambhir tweeting that Kashmir is ours.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 13, 2017 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have expressed their anger on Twitter over a clip which reportedly shows a mob kicking, abusing and jeering of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.(BCCI)

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag are lashing out at the video where security personnel are being roughed up and abused by mobs purportedly in Kashmir. The video clips apparently show some men beating, kicking the jawans as they march on the street. (IPL 2017 Full coverage)

Seeing the video, Gambhir and Sehwag have tweeted their anger about the incident. Gambhir tweeted that whoever wants azaadi (Freedom) can leave now. Sehwag tweeted this was unacceptable.

In the three videos, the soldiers are in fatigues as mobs shout “India go back” slogans and hurl abuses in Kashmiri. The authenticity of the video has not yet been verified. According to some sources, the clips were shot on April 9 in Budgam when paramilitary personnel were returning from poll duty.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you