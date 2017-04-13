Gautam Gambhir says ‘Kashmir ours’ after video of jawans being kicked goes viral

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag are lashing out at the video where security personnel are being roughed up and abused by mobs purportedly in Kashmir. The video clips apparently show some men beating, kicking the jawans as they march on the street. (IPL 2017 Full coverage)

Seeing the video, Gambhir and Sehwag have tweeted their anger about the incident. Gambhir tweeted that whoever wants azaadi (Freedom) can leave now. Sehwag tweeted this was unacceptable.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

In the three videos, the soldiers are in fatigues as mobs shout “India go back” slogans and hurl abuses in Kashmiri. The authenticity of the video has not yet been verified. According to some sources, the clips were shot on April 9 in Budgam when paramilitary personnel were returning from poll duty.