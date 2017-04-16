Glenn Maxwell fumes at ‘s**t’ question after Kings XI Punjab’s loss in IPL T20

Kings XI Punjab fell to their second successive defeat on Saturday as Delhi Daredevils thrashed them by 51 runs to climb to the third spot on the table. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

It was a day when nothing worked in favour of the Punjab franchise — their bowlers conceded 188 runs and their batsmen failed to even come close to the total. Captain Glenn Maxwell, himself fell for his first duck of the season as he holed one to deep mid-wicket. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel (44) was the only to provide a fightback but he lacked support as Kings XI Punjab failed to chase down Delhi Daredevils’ total.

In the post-match conference, Maxwell admitted that his side had to up their game in all departments. However, he took exception to a question on whether he had difficulties playing against spin. This was the first time he fell to spin in the IPL this season, with Amit Mishra taking his wicket. The Kings XI Punjab skipper was not impressed.

“That’s a shocking question,” Maxwell said. “Do you understand in the last three games I’ve hit leg-spinners for six repeatedly? S*** question.” Of the 17 players to have aggregated more than 100 runs in the IPL this season, Maxwell tops the chart in terms of strike rate — a staggering 193. He’s hit nine sixes in the IPL 2017 so far and is just behind AB de Villiers, who has smashed 10 sixes.

In fact, Maxwell slammed his maiden Test century on a tough pitch in Ranchi against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra jadeja in top form. In the Dharamsala Test, with the pitch helping the fast bowlers, he top-scored with 45. Kings XI Punjab next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Monday.