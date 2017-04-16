Glenn Maxwell says Kings XI Punjab failed in all departments in big loss

Kings XI Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell said a disappointing performance in all three departments of the game led to the team’s heavy 51-run loss against the Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

“We were disappointing in all three facets of the game - batting, bowling and fielding. We allowed them to get 188 which was far too many on that wicket. We gave away probably 30 too many. There were too many boundary balls and we did not sustain the pressure. They got away at the back end,” Maxwell said at the post-match press conference.

“It (the wicket) stayed slow and did not allow us to get going. The execution from the bowlers has to improve. They had good plans going into the game, but it is about executing them in pressure situations,” he added.

Sam Billings slammed a 40-ball-55 and Corey Anderson produced a brilliant all-round performance as Delhi Daredevils moved to third spot in the points table

The Kings XI Punjab captain was also extremely critical of his team’s fielding efforts as he said that a better show from the fielders could have made a huge difference in the game.

“In a match like this, half chances matter a lot and today, we were unable to take the opportunities. The fielding was not up to the mark and we let a couple of catches slip that came back to haunt us.”

The Delhi Daredevils bowlers were extremely disciplined as they did not allow the KXIP batsmen to score at will and that proved to be their downfall. Chris Morris took three wickets while Shahbaz Nadeem and Pat Cummins chipped in with two each.

Axar Patel (44 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for the visitors and Maxwell did not forget to praise the youngster for his batting effort.

“Axar Patel continues to show he is a superstar in the game, his all-round prowess was brilliant and KC (Cariappa) had a good day, apart from that it was a dull night.”

Kings XI Punjab will now travel to Hyderabad where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17.