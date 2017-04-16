Gujarat Lions bemoan Nitish Rana’s dropped catch after Mumbai Indians let-off

A brilliant half-century from Nitish Rana coupled with handy knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard guided Mumbai Indians to their fourth consecutive victory in the IPL this season as Gujarat Lions failed to defend the 176 they put up batting first. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Although they seemed to be in control at one point, Sharma and Pollard plundered 62 off 35 balls after Jos Buttler’s wicket to turn the game on its head. At the post-match conference, Lions’ assistant coach Mohammed Kaif said that his side was short by around 15 runs against the strong batting line-up of the hosts. (SCORECARD)

Lauding the opposition bowling attack to restrict them to less than 180, Kaif said: “I think we were around 15 runs short, if you ask me. When Bhajji came in to bowl, he was quite good. He really bowled well today and gave away nothing.”

He also justified holding back Jason Roy and promoting young Ishan Kishan up the order. “Since (Aaron) Finch missed out on this game, we had to have someone who can strike the ball lower down the order. Ishan (Kishan) still had a couple of overs to settle in and play a couple of big shots probably. So, there was a plan, to have one more experienced guy as a back-up if a couple of wickets fell in the middle,” he said.

Praveen Kumar gave the Lions a terrific start as he sent Parthiv Patel packing in the first over itself. But Nitish Rana, who picked up his second half-century in the tournament, didn’t let the early jolt affect the team morale. He was lucky to have been dropped by Jason Roy on his individual score of nine and Kaif admitted that it could have been a game-changing moment.

“That (dropped) catch (of Rana) would have made a lot of difference. Rana is being good form, had he taken that catch, in IPL or any T20 match, if you get back to back wickets, you are going to be on the top. That catch is going to hurt us badly,” he added.