IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Gambhir, Lynn fire as KKR beat GL

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a dominant 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions.Lynn (93*) scored a brilliant 19-ball fifty and he was supported well by Gambhir (74) who also scored his 32nd IPL half century. Earlier, Suresh Raina’s fifty and Dinesh Karthik’s resilient innings took Gujarat Lions to 183/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while Piyush Chawla contributed with one to dampen Gujarat Lions’ solid start. Brendon McCullum and Suresh Raina played brilliantly to lay a solid foundation for Gujarat Lions after losing Jason Roy early. Follow all the live cricket score and updates of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. (SCORECARD)

22:23 hrs IST: Chris Lynn was the man of the match for his 41-ball-93.

22:20 hrs IST: Talking at the post-match press conference, Gautam Gambhir said, You can’t ask for more from Lynny. He took a lot of pressure off me. The bowlers also did a fantastic job. I always feel that somebody who can take the ball both ways will be crucial. We have Kuldeep, Chawla. We are going to give Lynny a longer run. Hopefully he can keep smacking it. These are early days in the tournament - the dropped catches were there - but we need to be proactive in the fielding. We all know how dangerous he is, and hopefully we can play around him. We have just one day to recover and we will have to bring our A game against Mumbai in Mumbai.

23:13 hrs IST: After the match, Suresh Raina said: “I think 180 still was a good total. We did not bowl well in the first six overs - the bowling was not experienced and it is a learning curve. They played really good cricket shots. We need to learn from here. We missed the experience of Jadeja and Bravo. Jadeja has done really well in T20 format. When you are not bowling well upfront, you need experience, someone like Bravo in the middle. Dinesh batted really well, and had a good first-class season. Still we have batting depth in the team.”

23:03 hrs IST: This is the highest target chased without losing a wicket in T20 cricket history.

22:59 hrs IST: THAT’S IT! Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets!

22:56 hrs IST: SIX! Just 3 runs remaining for KKR. KKR 182/0

22:54 hrs IST: A couple of misses and 10 runs off 2 balls for Chris Lynn. KKR 173/0

22:50 hrs IST: 14 overs gone. KKR are 140 for no loss (Lynn 73*, Gambhir 76*)

22.46 hrs IST: KKR happy to play out Praveen Kumar since Gujarat Lions leaking runs from other bowlers. KKR 153/0 after 13 overs.

22:42 hrs IST: It has been a dominant performance by the KKR openers as it is almost match over for Gujarat Lions. KKR 146/0

22:40 hrs IST: 12th boundary of the innings for Gambhir (68*). KKR 142/0

22:37 hrs IST: Gambhir (60*) gets another boundary as he brings up the highest opening stand for KKR with Chris Lynn. KKR 131/0

22:33 hrs IST: FIFTY! Gautam Gambhir brings up his 32nd IPL half century! KKR 117/0

22:30 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir has given able support to Chris Lynn. KKR 109/0

22:25 hrs IST: This was the the joint second-fastest fifty for KKR. KKR 103/0

22:22 hrs IST: FIFTY! Maiden IPL half century for Chris Lynn. KKR 96/0

22:20 hrs IST: SIX! Another six for Chris Lynn as he moves to 37*. KKR 85/0

22:19 hrs IST: SIX! Stand and deliver from Chris Lynn! KKR 79/0

22:16 hrs IST: Three boundaries in the row! This is brilliant batting by Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR 73/0

22:14 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir (28*) gets another boundary! KKR 61/0 after 5.1 overs

22:12 hrs IST: FOUR! 50 comes up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 5th over. KKR 53/0

22:09 hrs IST: Another boundary for Lynn and KKR are 46/0 after 4 overs.

22:06 hrs IST: Short one from Kaushik and Gambhir dispatches it to the boundary! KKR 42/0

22:03 hrs IST: SIX! Beauty from Chris Lynn! It has been a brilliant start for the Knights! KKR 36/0

22:01 hrs IST: Solid shot by Chris Lynn (16*) as Kolkata Knight Riders rush to 30/0.

21:58 hrs IST: FOUR! Gautam Gambhir dispatches the ball to the boundary to continue the great start for Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR 20/0

21:56 hrs IST: That’s huge from Chris Lynn as he gets the first six of this innings. KKR 14/0

21:53 hrs IST: First boundary of the game for Chris Lynn. KKR 7/0

21:48 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn are opening for Kolkata Knight Riders while Praveen Kumar will bowl the first over.

21:37 hrs IST: Suresh Raina (68*) was the top-scorer for Gujarat Lions.

21:32 hrs IST: That’s the end of the innings as Gujarat Lions are 183/4 after 20 overs.

21:29 hrs IST: OUT! Dinesh Karthik goes for the big one, but is caught in the deep for 47.

21:27 hrs IST: FOUR! Dinesh Karthik moves to 43*! GL 175/3

21:25 hrs IST: FOUR! A brilliant over for Gujarat Lions as GL are 169/3 after 19 overs.

21:22 hrs IST: SIX! Dinesh Karthik slams another huge six! It’s turning out to be a good couple of overs! GL 164/3

21:19 hrs IST: FOUR! 150 comes up for Gujarat Lions in the 17th over. GL 151/3

21:17 hrs IST: No boundaries for Gujarat Lions in this over till now. GL 143/3

21:14 hrs IST: SIX! Another big one for Dinesh Karthik! GL 141/3

21:12 hrs IST: FIFTY! Great start to IPL 2017 for Suresh Raina as he slams his 29th fifty.

21:08 hrs IST: 16 overs gone. Gujarat Lions are 130 for the loss of 3 wickets.

21:05 hrs IST: A single for Suresh Raina as he moves to 46*. GL 126/3

21:01 hrs IST: It has been a barrage of spin from KKR as Narine continues. GL 117/3

20:59 hrs IST: Two time lucky for Suresh Raina! The ball lands in the no-man’s land one more time. GL 114/3

20:57 IST: What an effort! Trent Boult pulls off an acrobatic effort to save a certain six. GL 109/3

20:54 hrs IST: First boundary of the game for Dinesh Karthik. GL 105/3

20:50 hrs IST: 100 comes up for Gujarat Lions in the 12th over. GL 101/3

20:47 hrs IST: It has been a good spell of bowling by Kuldeep Yadav (2-20) as Gujarat Lions are 95/3 after 11 overs.

20:45 hrs IST: OUT! Aaron Finch goes for a big one but is caught in the deep for 15!

20:44 hrs IST: 9 overs gone. Gujarat Lions are 91 for the loss of 2 wickets.

20:42 hrs IST: SIX! Finch joins the party as he gets two huge sixes! GL 89/2

20:38 hrs IST: Aaron Finch is the new batsman for Gujarat Lions. GL 73/2

20:36 hrs IST: It was a straight one from Kuldeep Yadav and the umpire had no hesitation in giving the decision in KKR’s favour. GL 72/2

20:35 hrs IST: OUT! Huge wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders as Brendon McCullum departs for 35.

20:33 hrs IST: 8 overs gone. Gujarat Lions are 72 for the loss of one wicket.

20:31 hrs IST: Good bowling by Chris Woakes as the runs have been a bit slow in this over. GL 67/1

20:28 hrs IST: Brendon McCullum (34*) gets a four and a six off consecutive boundaries! GL 64/1

20:26 hrs IST: Kuldeep Yadav is the new bowler for KKR. GL 53/1

20:24 hrs IST: A brilliant diving attempt from Piyush Chawla but he was unable to complete the catch! Suresh Raina survives! GL 52/1

20:23 hrs IST: Another boundary and 50 comes up for Gujarat Lions. GL 50/1

20:21 hrs IST: First ball from Chris Woakes and it’s sent to the boundary by Suresh Raina. GL 44/1

20:18 hrs IST: A cracker from Brendon McCullum (16*) as he gets his second boundary. GL 40/1

20:15 hrs IST: Effortless from Brendon McCullum as he hits the first six of the game. GL 29/1

20:14 hrs IST: It was a top edge from the England opener and Yusuf Pathan made no mistake in completing the catch. GL 22/1

20:13 hrs IST: OUT! Piyush Chawla strikes for KKR as Jason Roy departs for 13.

20:09 hrs IST: It’s another spinner for KKR as Sunil Narine is introduced in the attack. KKR 20/0

20:07 hrs IST: It has been a good start for Gujarat Lions as Jason Roy looks to be in fine touch. GL 16/0

20:05 hrs IST: Third boundary for Jason Roy (12*). Gujarat Lions are 13/0

20:04 hrs IST: Piyush Chawla to bowl the second over for KKR. GL 9/0

20:03 hrs IST: Another boundary! One over gone, Gujarat Lions are 8/0.

20:01 hrs IST: That’s the first boundary of the match as Jason Roy opens his account in this year’s IPL. GL 4/0

19:59 hrs IST: Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum to open the batting for GL while Trent Boult is going to bowl the first over for KKR.

19:57 hrs IST: It’s an interesting situation as KKR have gone with three foreign bowlers while all four of Gujarat Lions’ foreigners are predominantly batters.



19:49 hrs IST: England opener Jason Roy will make his debut for Gujarat Lions.

19:46 hrs IST: A look at the Gujarat Lions XI: McCullum, Smith, Roy, Raina, Finch, Karthik, Gony, Praveen, Jakati, Kulkarni, Kaushik .

19:45 hrs IST: The most striking things about the KKR XI is the debut of England all-rounder Chris Woakes and also the inclusion of Trent Boult.

19:43 hrs IST: The starting XI for Kolkata Knight Riders - Gambhir, Uthappa, Pandey, Lynn, Pathan, Suryakumar, Woakes, Chawla, Yadav, Narine, Boult.

19:32 hrs IST: It can be a good toss to win for KKR as chasing has been their forte over the years.

19:31 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir won the toss and KKR have decided to field first at Rajkot.

19:21 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir was the one of five batsmen who scored over 500 runs in last year’s tournament. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper scored 501 runs at 38.53 with a strike rate of121.89 in 15 innings of as many matches with five fifties last year.

19:13 hrs IST: It will be the third match between the two teams. Gujarat Lions have a perfect record against Kolkata Knight Riders. Gujarat Lions defeated Kolkata Knight Rider by five wickets when two teams met first time at Kolkata. In the second match of the season, they defeated Shah Rukh Khan’s team by six wickets.

19:02 hrs IST: It’s a good crowd in Rajkot for this game and the crowd can be a major support system for the home team!

18:56 hrs IST: Time for the main performance of the opening ceremony. Actor Tiger Shroff is here to perform his trademark dance moves.

18:55 hrs IST: Today’s match can see the debuts of two promising Englishmen - Opener Jason Roy for Gujarat Lions and all-rounder Chris Woakes for Kolkata Knight Riders.

18:48 hrs IST: Now it’s the turn of the opposing captain as Gautam Gambhir makes his entry.

18:47 hrs IST: The home captain is here! Suresh Raina makes his way to the stage on a golf cart.

18:38 hrs IST: The musical duo of Sachin-Jigar is here to entertain the crowd!

18:34 hrs IST: The festivities have started at Rajkot and traditional dancers kick off the opening ceremony.

18:29 hrs IST: Both the teams will be missing crucial players as KKR’s Umesh Yadav and GL’s Ravindra Jadeja will both be missing the match due to injury.

18:20 hrs IST: History is on the side of Gujarat Lions as they are still unbeaten against KKR. However, the statistic can be a bit misleading as GL have been around for just one season.

18:17 hrs IST: Welcome to the third match of the 2017 Indian Premier League! Today’s match is between two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

Gujarat Lions, in their second IPL season, will be a eyeing a hattrick of wins against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Both times the teams faced off in 2016, GL won chasing.

Captain #SureshRaina​ was in full flow during the practice session. All geared up for our 1st match against #KKR. #GameMaariChhe #GLvKKR pic.twitter.com/qEU3weWMt7 — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 7, 2017

Gujarat Lions beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Eden Gardens last season and in the return leg game played in Kanpur, GL won by six wickets.

BOOM! 👊@ishankishan23 is on fire. Pulled away for a MAXIMUM. RT if you're excited to see him in action tonight. #GLvKKR #GameMaariChhe pic.twitter.com/L4OwH8FB6s — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 7, 2017

Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions had topped the league stage last year but were knocked out in the playoffs to finish third. Kolkata Knight Riders finished in 4th position.

SRH is only the second team to post a score of 200 plus on an opening day of the #IPL. pic.twitter.com/jrCpJQGGHs — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 5, 2017

Both teams will miss a few key players. While the Lions will miss Indian superstar Ravindra Jadeja and the injured Dwayne Bravo, Kolkata will need two quality all-rounders to fill in for Andre Russell (banned for a doping offence) and Shakib Al Hasan (on duty for Bangladesh).

But with big hitters like Brendon McCullum (GL), Raina, Aaron Finch (GL), Robin Uthappa (KKR) and Yusuf Pathan (KKR) around, it could turn out to be a run feast.