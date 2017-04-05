IPL 2017: Harsha Bhogle back in commentary team, this time with ‘accent’

Harsha Bhogle announced on his Facebook page that he will be part of the commentary panel for broadcasters SET Max during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this year, the veteran commentator will be facing a novel challenge.

Read more | 2017 IPL Opening ceremony live coverage

“Delighted to share that I will be on SET Max for the IPL. It has always been a special tournament for me,” said Bhogle, before elaborating on the new challenge.

Read more | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live updates and score

“It will be a new experience doing commentary in Hindi,” added Bhogle in his FB post. “I’ve done it before but only a little bit here and there. I find words don’t obey you as much but it will be a new adventure because being bilingual is no longer a qualification but a necessity. You will have to pardon (or be amused by) the Hyderabadi intonation and accent! I am also looking forward to being in studio as I was a few years ago.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who will be part of the team said: “It doesn’t get any bigger and better than this. I have always loved this tournament and this year it is going to be no different with the IPL getting into its 10th year. One can expect a lot of surprises and some adrenaline pumping action on the field. Can’t wait to set the ball rolling.”

Bhogle’s addition into the commentator’s panel for the IPL was done at the last minute, just hours before the opening match. He was unceremoniously removed from the commentary panel after the 2016 ICC World T20, and didn’t feature in the commentators’ list for the IPL.

Read more | IPL 2017: Jayant Yadav working on bowling strategies for Indian team return

Bhogle was criticised for his commentary during the World T20 last year, where he was accused by many including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for focusing more on other teams instead of India.

He was removed from the commentary panel and is yet to receive an offer from the BCCI since then.

With the IPL call-up, we may see, or hear rather, more of Bhogle in upcoming tournaments.