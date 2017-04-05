 IPL 2017: Harsha Bhogle back in commentary team, this time with ‘accent’ | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017: Harsha Bhogle back in commentary team, this time with ‘accent’

Harsha Bhogle was not included in SET Max’s original list of commentators for the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, the veteran commentator announced on his FB page on Wednesday that he will be part of the channel’s broadcast team.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 05, 2017 18:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian Premier League

Harsha Bhogle (left) announced via a post on his Facebook page that he would be commentating in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). “It (the IPL) has always been a special tournament for me,” he wrote in the post.(Getty Images)

Harsha Bhogle announced on his Facebook page that he will be part of the commentary panel for broadcasters SET Max during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this year, the veteran commentator will be facing a novel challenge.

Read more | 2017 IPL Opening ceremony live coverage

“Delighted to share that I will be on SET Max for the IPL. It has always been a special tournament for me,” said Bhogle, before elaborating on the new challenge.

Read more | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live updates and score

“It will be a new experience doing commentary in Hindi,” added Bhogle in his FB post. “I’ve done it before but only a little bit here and there. I find words don’t obey you as much but it will be a new adventure because being bilingual is no longer a qualification but a necessity. You will have to pardon (or be amused by) the Hyderabadi intonation and accent! I am also looking forward to being in studio as I was a few years ago.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who will be part of the team said: “It doesn’t get any bigger and better than this. I have always loved this tournament and this year it is going to be no different with the IPL getting into its 10th year. One can expect a lot of surprises and some adrenaline pumping action on the field. Can’t wait to set the ball rolling.”

Bhogle’s addition into the commentator’s panel for the IPL was done at the last minute, just hours before the opening match. He was unceremoniously removed from the commentary panel after the 2016 ICC World T20, and didn’t feature in the commentators’ list for the IPL.

Read more | IPL 2017: Jayant Yadav working on bowling strategies for Indian team return

Bhogle was criticised for his commentary during the World T20 last year, where he was accused by many including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for focusing more on other teams instead of India.

He was removed from the commentary panel and is yet to receive an offer from the BCCI since then.

With the IPL call-up, we may see, or hear rather, more of Bhogle in upcoming tournaments.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you