 Hashim Amla proves his mettle with stellar knock vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | ipl 2017
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
INDIAN T20 League

Hashim Amla proves his mettle with stellar knock vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hashim Amla proved his critics wrong by scoring a 32-ball fifty to guide Kings XI Punjab to a comfortable win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 11, 2017 00:31 IST
Abhishek Paul
Hashim Amla

Kings XI Punjab batsman Hashim Amla (R) celebrates his fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore.(AFP)

Hashim Amla is not the first name that comes to mind when one thinks of an explosive batsman. But he showed all those abilities for Kings XI Punjab on Monday, scoring his second half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indore, Amla struck three sixes and four fours to reach his half-century in just 32 balls. The Proteas batsman stayed unbeaten on 58 off 38 balls and his partnerships with Manan Vohra and Glenn Maxwell made the run chase extremely easy for Kings XI Punjab. (SCORECARD)

After the Holkar Stadium saw AB de Villiers plunder 89* off just 46 balls, it witnessed the domination of bowlers by another South African. Amla played an uncharacteristic knock and the fans enjoyed.

Coming out to open the innings, he combined with Manan Vohra to notch up 62 runs in six overs. Amla was aggressive of the two in the initial two overs, hitting Iqbal Abdulla and Brian Stanlake for boundaries. However, then Vohra started his charge.

READ | Hashim Amla trumps AB De Villiers as KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets

Amla stayed silent and even got a life when Brian Stanlake dropped him at fine leg of Tymal Mills.

Vohra departed at 34, but Amla continued his A-game and completed his fifty with a boundary in the 12th over by Shane Watson. He was also involved in a 72-run partnership with skipper Glenn Maxwell which clinch the match for KXIP who continue their unbeaten run in this year’s competition.

