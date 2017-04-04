Indian Premier League 2017 - captains strike a pose

The Indian Premier League, the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket championship gets under way on Wednesday. The captains, who will cross swords and match their wits over the next two months or so, posed for the camera on Tuesday. (IPL full coverage)

IPL 2017 starts on Wednesday with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will be a repeat of last-year’s final. David Warner will lead SRH while injured Virat Kohli will not be able to captain RCB. (Full schedule)

The spirit of Cricket Selfie. Let the best league in the world commence 😊👍👌. #IPL10 #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/ayYHW8cWCT — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 4, 2017

The countdown to the tournament has started. The India vs Australia Test series has been the perfect warm-up to the IPL as there will be three Australian captains leading teams in the cash-rich twenty20 tournament featuring eight teams.

Steve Smith, Warner and Glenn Maxwell were part of the Australia squad that lost a bitterly-fought Test series 2-1 against India. IPL will be a great leveller as the Aussies will be sharing the same dressing room with their Indian counterparts.

A panel of elite commentators will be behind the microphone, bringing to life the colour and flavour of the tournament.

As many as 20 commentators, including Michael Clarke, Kevin Pietersen, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar will be traveling across the country to lend their perspective on the game over the course of 47 days across 10 different venues.

A few additions to the list along with a blend of veterans are bound to give the cricket loving fan a fine view point of the game from the technical and entertainment aspect.